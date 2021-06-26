Burnley rumours: Interest to surge as Clarets target nears summer exit, Man United could sell star with 258 apps
Burnley may well have just bagged themselves a major coup by landing Nathan Collins from Stoke City.
The Irish centre-back was the Potters’ youngest ever captain, and is still only 20 with a big future ahead of him.
Judging by his first comments as a Clarets player, he is eager to make good on his early promise too.
Speaking after his arrival at Turf Moor, he said: “I want to play in the Premier League. It’s going to be a jump but I think I can be ready for it.
“Every season they go into it, Burnley look dangerous. They can always hurt teams and it’s a really attractive team to come and play for.
“I want a challenge. That’s why I play football – to challenge myself and I can’t wait to get going.
“I want to play big games, I want to play against these players – I really can’t wait."
Speaking about Sean Dyche’s current options at the heart of defence, he added: “Even watching them last season, they are really good, the way they talk to each other and the way they play.
“I think they have really big roles in this team and is something to look up to.
“The gaffer here has improved many players before, which is another part of why I came to this club.
“I think I’m ready but I just want to improve myself. I want to get better and help this team. I can’t wait to get going for pre-season.”
We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League rumours below...