Burnley rumours: Clarets table fresh eight-figure bid, Tottenham enter race for English player

The Clarets finished 17th in the Premier League without ever really looking like genuine relegation candidates, but aspirations for next season will surely involve them climbing the table – and new signings would be one way of making those ambitions a reality.

As always, however, manager Sean Dyche has delivered his level-headed view on the matter, and just how his side may go about their transfer dealings.

Dyche explained: “We’ll wait and see, the truth is what players are available, not just the money.

“You need money, of course, to make players available, but it’s not just about money, you need players available, the right players at the right time.

“We could have spent money in January, I didn’t feel there was too much there that would have helped us or pushed us forward, so it was a better thought to sit tight.

“I believed this team could get us to where we needed to be, and they have done.

“Can we build on that? We’ll wait and see this summer.

“But there’s no guarantees to it, not just because of the money, but you have to find the right players.

“It’s not an easy market, if it was, everybody would be signing the right players and they’d all be successful.

“It’s not always easy, recruitment is one of the toughest things in football."

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Hornets plot Djuricic swoop Watford are plotting a move for Sassuolo attacking midfielder Filip Djuricic this summer. (Tutto Mercato Web) (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images) Photo: Francesco Pecoraro Buy photo

2. Leeds keen on Elmas Napoli starlet Eljif Elmas is on Leeds United’s radar, but it is unclear if they will look to sign him this summer. (Leeds Live) (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images) Photo: Valerio Pennicino Buy photo

3. Grimes in demand Newcastle United and Southampton are monitoring Matt Grimes’ situation at Swansea City. (Various) (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Burstow Buy photo

4. Spurs in for Ramsdale Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. Wolves are also keen. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Buy photo