Burnley rumours: Clarets table fresh eight-figure bid, Tottenham enter race for English player
Burnley fans will no doubt be hoping for some fresh faces to arrive at Turf Moor this summer.
The Clarets finished 17th in the Premier League without ever really looking like genuine relegation candidates, but aspirations for next season will surely involve them climbing the table – and new signings would be one way of making those ambitions a reality.
As always, however, manager Sean Dyche has delivered his level-headed view on the matter, and just how his side may go about their transfer dealings.
Dyche explained: “We’ll wait and see, the truth is what players are available, not just the money.
“You need money, of course, to make players available, but it’s not just about money, you need players available, the right players at the right time.
“We could have spent money in January, I didn’t feel there was too much there that would have helped us or pushed us forward, so it was a better thought to sit tight.
“I believed this team could get us to where we needed to be, and they have done.
“Can we build on that? We’ll wait and see this summer.
“But there’s no guarantees to it, not just because of the money, but you have to find the right players.
“It’s not an easy market, if it was, everybody would be signing the right players and they’d all be successful.
“It’s not always easy, recruitment is one of the toughest things in football."
