Burnley rumours: Clarets stalwart tipped for summer exit, Man United plot mega reunion bid

Reported target Ashley Young has decided against a move to Turf Moor, and has instead confirmed his return to former club Aston Villa after leaving Inter Milan.

But Clarets boss Sean Dyche has made it clear that he is willing to be adaptable in the transfer market as he looks to strengthen his squad this summer.

Speaking prior to the Young pursuit, he said: "We're always open-minded - if we have to shuffle the pack, we would.

"We need quality, everyone knows that, we sometimes develop it here, and we have done, but we need to find the right blend.

"If we can recruit, can we find the right blend, can someone affect us immediately, push for a first team slot straight away and have that demand? Possibly players who could grow into that, where we've done well over a number of years, players who have to sit tight for a number of months, then come into the reckoning.

"Finding that balance all across different areas of the pitch and keeping our eyes and ears open, the little snippets you get in football.

"We're hopeful we'll have a little more stretch in the finances this summer though, we'll see."

Burnley finished 17th in the Premier League last season, and while avoiding the drop is definitely worthy of praise, both Dyche and the club’s fanbase will be eager to see the Clarets pull themselves up the table when things get back underway later in the year.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below...

1. Saints in for Mendez Newcastle United failed with a bid for Brais Mendez only a few months ago, with the Spain international potentially on his way to Premier League rivals Southampton or Norwich City. (AS) (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images) Photo: Octavio Passos Buy photo

2. Juve keen on Phillips Juventus are ‘following’ Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips, and believe a bid of around £25.7 million could be enough to secure his services. (Tutto Juve) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

3. Toon told to sign Lamptey Newcastle United have been urged to consider a move for Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey by former Toon star Warren Barton. (Personal Twitter account) (Photo by Glyn Kirk - Pool/Getty Imaages) Photo: Pool Buy photo

4. Mac Allister set for Olympic stage Brighton & Hove Albion have authorised Alexis Mac Allister to take part in the Tokyo Olympics. (TyC Sports) (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Photo: Mike Hewitt Buy photo