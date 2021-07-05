Burnley rumours: Clarets open talks with EPL winner, Spurs plot raid for Turf Moor star

The Turf Moor outfit may have had to settle for a 17th-place finish in the Premier League last term, but a sixth-consecutive campaign in the top flight is a huge credit to the manager in his own right.

Dyche is the first to point out that securing Premier League status may not be as eye-catching an achievement as some of his previous successes with the Clarets, but it’s certainly a success nonetheless.

Speaking recently, he said: “There are a lot of good times to be had, if you find some form of success.

“Success for us this season was quite obviously to stay in the Premier League.

“Other seasons it has been finishing a lot higher, with a bigger points tally.

“It’s an interesting, tough, demanding job – very demanding now with the media, social media and the fans and all that, but you wouldn’t be in it if you didn’t find a love for it.

“I view it as a massive success, arguably my best season, because I know the truth and demands of it.

“The staff and players have been excellent, and if you look, two points from seven games doesn’t always end in good news, trust me.

“For me individually, probably my biggest achievement.

“It doesn’t seem like that from the outside – we got into Europe and things like that – but I know the truth of what I’ve had to manage, and it’s been a tough season.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below...

1. Man United close in on Varane Manchester United have taken a massive step towards signing Raphael Varane. (ABC) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: FRANCK FIFE Buy photo

2. Winks for sale Tottenham Hotspur are willing to sell reported Aston Villa target Harry Winks. (Football.London) (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Photo: Justin Setterfield Buy photo

3. Robinson touts Almiron exit Newcastle United should sell Miguel Almiron if a sizeable offer arrives, according to Paul Robinson. (Football Insider) (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: MAURO PIMENTEL Buy photo

4. Gutierrez considers exit Arsenal and Leeds United target Miguel Gutierrez is considering leaving Real Madrid on loan. (Defensa Central) (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images) Photo: Claudio Villa Buy photo