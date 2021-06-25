Burnley rumours: Clarets lead race for £15m Liverpool ace, Dyche identifies replacement for Spurs target

The Clarets have confirmed the signing of Republic of Ireland U21 defender Nathan Collins from Stoke City after a lengthy pursuit of the player that stretched back to the January window.

Despite only being 20, the towering centre-back established himself as a standout performer in the Championship, and is seemingly intent to do the same in the top flight.

“Everything about it is top drawer. It’s massive. It’s what I want to do,” said Collins, who became City's youngest captain when he led the side at the start of the 2019/20 season.

“I want to play in the Premier League. It’s going to be a jump but I think I can be ready for it.

“Every season they go into it, Burnley look dangerous. They can always hurt teams and it’s a really attractive team to come and play for.

“I want a challenge. That’s why I play football – to challenge myself and I can’t wait to get going.

“I want to play big games, I want to play against these players – I really can’t wait.

“Looking at Burnley, looking at what they’ve done in the last few seasons and what they want for the future; everything played a part.

“I think they do have big expectations at this club and I want to be part of it.”

Collins has been capped twice by the Republic of Ireland at youth international level.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League rumours below...

1. Albion keen on Olsen Brighton are interested in signing Robin Olsen, after he was discarded by Everton. (Calcio Mercato) (Photo by Anton Vaganov - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Anton Vaganov - Pool Buy photo

2. Leeds want Gilmour Chelsea are keen on letting midfielder Billy Gilmour leave on loan this summer, with Leeds United touted as a potential destination. (Daily Record) (Photo by FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA Buy photo

3. Spurs ready to challenge for Aarons Tottenham have joined Manchester United in expressing their interest in signing £30m-rated Norwich City defender Max Aarons this summer. (Sky Sports) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Buy photo

4. Saints keen on Saliba Newcastle aren’t the only Premier League club interested in signing William Saliba on loan from Arsenal next season, with Southampton also circling. (Foot Mercato) (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: JEFF PACHOUD Buy photo