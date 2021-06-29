Burnley rumours: Clarets defender nears summer exit, Dyche targets ex-Rangers player
Amid all the usual comings and goings that the summer transfer window brings, Burnley fans will be hoping above all else that manager Sean Dyche doesn’t go anywhere.
The popular boss has led the Clarets to a sixth consecutive season in the top flight after they beat relegation last term, but has been touted as a potential target for Crystal Palace this summer.
Dean Windass has cast serious doubts over whether Dyche would actually consider leaving Turf Moor, however, suggesting that a move to the capital would not be a step up for the 50-year-old.
“Is he interested in the job? Why would he be interested in the job? No disrespect to Palace,” the ex-Hull City forward told Football Fancast.
“Why would Sean Dyche want to leave Burnley?
“I just don’t get why you’d want to leave Burnley, to be fair.
"Does he need the money? I don’t think so.”
We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below...