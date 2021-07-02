Burnley rumours: Clarets confirm double exit, Norwich City complete defender swoop

While his side may have finished 17th last season, there was still an awful lot of merit to be taken from recovering from a situation that saw them pick up just two points from their opening seven matches.

Dyche is the first to point out that securing Premier League status may not be as eye-catching an achievement as some of his previous successes with the Clarets, but it’s certainly a success nonetheless.

Speaking recently, he said: “There are a lot of good times to be had, if you find some form of success.

“Success for us this season was quite obviously to stay in the Premier League.

“Other seasons it has been finishing a lot higher, with a bigger points tally.

“It’s an interesting, tough, demanding job – very demanding now with the media, social media and the fans and all that, but you wouldn’t be in it if you didn’t find a love for it.

“I view it as a massive success, arguably my best season, because I know the truth and demands of it.

“The staff and players have been excellent, and if you look, two points from seven games doesn’t always end in good news, trust me.

“For me individually, probably my biggest achievement.

“It doesn’t seem like that from the outside – we got into Europe and things like that – but I know the truth of what I’ve had to manage, and it’s been a tough season.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’ Premier League speculation below…

1. Alioski announcment expected soon Ezgjan Alioski's next move will be confirmed in a “short time". The wide man's contract with Leeds United expired on Thursday. (Fotomac) (Photo by Piroshka van de Wouw - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Piroshka van de Wouw - Pool Buy photo

2. Toon return for Toney? Newcastle United are the bookmakers favourite to land the signature of Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Brighton and West Ham are also being linked. (SkyBet) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

3. Newcastle plot Silva bid Newcastle United could make a bid for Portugal international Rafa Silva this week but Benfica won’t let the winger head to the Premier League for a penny less than £22 million. (CM Journal) (Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images ) Photo: Alexander Scheuber Buy photo

4. Cagliari eye up Nandez replacement Cagliari President Tommaso Giulini has accelerated his plans to sign Kevin Strootman to replace Nahitan Nandez as he nears a move to Leeds United. (Calciomercato) (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images) Photo: Wagner Meier Buy photo