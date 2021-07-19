Burnley ready bid for West Ham outcast, English club still want Turf Moor talent

The England goalkeeper has consistently been one of the Clarets’ top performers in recent seasons, and his presence between the sticks provides Sean Dyche’s men with a solid and constant presence in a vital area of the pitch.

But former Tottenham defender Graham Roberts has urged his old club to make a move for the stopper this summer.

The north London club have been linked with a potential move for the Clarets number one for some time now, but a recent report from the Daily Mail suggested that they could look to swoop for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale instead.

The Blades keeper was drafted into England’s Euro 2020 squad after both Pope and Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson dropped out through injury during the buildup to the tournament.

Roberts is unsure whether the 23-year-old is the right man for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, however.

Speaking to Football Fancast, the Spurs legend said: “He [Ramsdale] is young. I’m not so sure.

"Me personally, I would have gone for the lad Pope; I think he’s a better goalie.

“I think the lad at West Brom [Sam Johnstone] is a better goalie too.

"So those two I think are ahead of Ramsdale.”

For their part, Burnley are also said to be in the market for a new goalkeeper as well, and look to have won the race for ex-Crystal Palace man Wayne Hennessey.

