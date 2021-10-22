Burnley FC Women's defender Cara Bickett expecting tough test away at league leaders Wolves

Burnley FC Women's defender Cara Bickett.

Clarets defender Cara Bickett said the team was relishing the opportunity to go up against the unbeaten West Midlands side who have won seven of their eight matches this season.

"Everyone in the team's excited for it. We lost our last game so we all want to prove that that was just a one off. We're all really motivated for it, and we're aiming to get the three points."

That last defeat came at home to Brighouse over two weeks ago, and brought to an end a three-game winning streak that had seen the team steadily start climbing the FA Women's National League Northern Premier table.

It has been an inconsistent start to the season for the Clarets with four wins and four defeats, although Cara believes the team is performing better than their league standing suggests.

"It's been a bit up and down," said Cara. "It's been a tough start. It took us a little bit to get going, but we were playing really well, we just couldn't take our chances. We've had a little drop with the last game, but it's only one game. We've just got to be a little more consistent."

Cara signed for Burnley from Huddersfield in the summer of 2019.

In spite of two Covid-hit seasons, she said there had been huge improvements on and off the pitch at Burnley.

"On the pitch as a team we're playing a lot better football. We're all very much inclusive, and there's a real family vibe at the club...that's always been there.

"Everybody wants to play for each other, they'd run through brick walls for each other and I think off the pitch it's exactly the same. We're all best mates."