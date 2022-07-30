Ian Maatsen’s fine first half strike saw Vincent Kompany’s men inflict a 1-0 defeat on Huddersfield Town, but it was the manner of the victory that would have pleased supporters just as much.
Were you in the away end at the John Smith’s Stadium? See if you can spot yourself here:
1. Fan photos: Huddersfield 0, Burnley 1
HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 29: A Burnley supporter cheers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Burnley at John Smith's Stadium on July 29, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)
Photo: Ashley Allen
2. Fan photos: Huddersfield 0, Burnley 1
HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Fans of Burnley chant during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Burnley at John Smith's Stadium on July 29, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)
Photo: Ashley Allen
3. Fan photos: Huddersfield 0, Burnley 1
.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Fan photos: Huddersfield 0, Burnley 1
.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth