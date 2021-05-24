'Be careful' - Paul Merson issues warning to 'unbelievable' Burnley boss Dyche

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The 49-year-old has once again secured safety for the Clarets this season, and has emerged as an early contender to take over from Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace this summer, according to some quarters.

For his part, Dyche has seemingly stated his intent to stick around at Turf Moor for a while longer.

Speaking in a press conference last week, he said: "I've had lots of highlights at Burnley and let's hope there's more to come."

Staying put would be a wise move for the popular manager too, according to former Arsenal man Merson.

Evaluating the sitaution on Sky Sports’ Soccer Special on Sunday, he said: “He’s done an unbelievable job.

"Sean Dyche has got to be careful if he moves on.

"He has a job for life, in my opinion, or as long as he wants it. Or, he goes somewhere else and it could be 10 minutes – I mean that. It could be a season, it could be half a season because we’ve seen it too many times.

"For me, he does unbelievable to keep that team up every year, every player wants to play for him, and the biggest compliment you can give any manager is that week in, week out, season after season, they all run through brick walls for him.