'Absolutely gutted', 'Such a shame' - Burnley fans react to fresh injury blow

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The Turf Moor stopper had looked to be a shoe-in for Gareth Southgate’s England squad, with some suggestions that he may even have pushed Everton’s Jordan Pickford for the number one jersey.

The 29-year-old started all three of his side’s World Cup qualifiers at the end of March, taking his total tally of international caps up to seven.

But Pope looks set to be highly doubtful for this summer’s tournament, and will have to undergo minor knee surgery in the coming days – as confirmed by Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

Speaking to BT Sport, the manager said: “Unfortunately, Nick is going to need a minor operation on his knee this week.

“That’s not ideal for him or us and possibly for the England team. We’ll wait and see.

“It’s nothing too serious, we don’t think, but it still needed doing.

“He was trying to get right for this game to give it a test but didn’t quite come through in training, so he and we have had to make a judgement call on that.

“It’s mainly down to him and he knows what he’s got to do. He’ll have that (the operation) done this week and hopefully it will settle down for a quick recovery.”

Pope has been sidelined for each of Burnley’s last two Premier League outings against Leeds United and Liverpool, and was again absent for their final day clash against relegated Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon.

We’ve gathered the best reactions from disappointed Burnley fans on Twitter below:

@mandy166 tweeted: “Gutted”

@KevinH1505 tweeted: “Regardless of if he was going to start, absolutely gutted for Popey”

@Steeley_BFC tweeted: “Absolutely gutted for Pope! Had another brilliant season and nobody deserved a place in the squad more than him”

@NorthernRudeBoy tweeted: “He won’t play in the Euros. Nobody recovers from surgery that quickly that they can take part in a world class international competition.

@LiamIsAClaret tweeted: “Such a shame for Pope. On the selfish point I do hope this substantiates his staying at Turf Moor”.

@TurfMoorLoyal tweeted: “Unlucky Popey. You deserved the no.1 spot.”