Interim Burnley boss Mike Jackson nominated for monthly PL accolade alongside Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp

The Clarets’ Under 23s boss was one of four men to end the month unbeaten having taken 10 points from four games following Sean Dyche’s dismissal.

The ex-Preston North End defender kicked things off with a point against West Ham United at the London Stadium and he has since steered the club to three wins on the bounce, beating Southampton, Wolves and Watford.

That sequence has taken Burnley out of the Premier League’s bottom three at the expense of Everton, who are two points adrift with a game in hand.

Burnley's interim manager Mike Jackson gestures to fans after the English Premier League football match between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, north-west of London, on April 30, 2022. - Burnley won the game 2-1.

Jackson has been nominated for the prize alongside Brentford’s Thomas Frank, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp.

You can vote for your winner on the Premier League website by midday on Monday, May 9th.