Interim boss Mike Jackson offers insight into Burnley defender James Tarkowski's injury

But the interim boss is optimistic that the stand-in skipper's hamstring issue — sustained early in the second half — isn't anything too serious.

The centre back went down innocuously on the halfway line, and signalled to the sidelines that he was unable to continue, with Kevin Long his replacement as he exited the pitch gingerly.

The defender was able to walk from the field of play unaided, but his departure was a huge blow for the Clarets, who went on to concede once more against Steven Gerrard's side in a 3-1 loss.

Burnley's English defender James Tarkowski is treated by medical staff during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Aston Villa at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on May 7, 2022.

Villa led 2-0 at the break and added a third just five minutes after Tarkowski’s withdrawal, before substitute Maxwel Cornet grabbed a late consolation.

"We don’t know at this moment in time, he felt a tight hamstring," confirmed Jackson. "We will have a look at him on Monday or Tuesday and fingers crossed it is not too bad.

"He knew himself that it was getting a little bit tight and he has made the decision, but he doesn’t come off if it is not a little bit sore."

Matej Vydra was also absent from the matchday squad after sustaining a minor injury during the turnaround against Watford at Vicarage Road.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa battles for possession with James Tarkowski of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on May 07, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Jackson said: "Vyds felt his knee, we will know a little bit more next week. He felt it after the Watford game last week and we are ongoing with that.