Interest in out of contract Burnley striker Matej Vydra

The Czech Republic international forward, has not featured for two months after COVID, a hernia operation and subsequent dislocated elbow on his return to training, also missing his country’s World Cup play-off semi-final defeat to Sweden last Thursday.

Boss Sean Dyche said ahead of Burnley’s last game at Brentford: “Vyds unfortunately got more or less back to full fitness and then twisted his elbow and ended up dislocating it, so he’s back on the grass but that’s going to delay him coming back.”

However, the injury did not require surgery, and he could be back in contention to make the squad for Saturday’s home game with champions and league leaders Manchester City, adding to Sean Dyche’s forward options as Burnley look for the goals to help fire them out of relegation trouble.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: Matej Vydra of Burnley has a shot on goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and West Ham United at Turf Moor on December 12, 2021 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

An £11m signing from Derby County in the summer of 2018, the former Watford man has hit 11 goals in 91 appearances – of which only 39 have been starts – and has one in 18 so far this season, scoring the equaliser against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in November.