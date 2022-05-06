Injured midfielder Ashley Westwood playing his part for Burnley in run in

Westwood suffered a dislocated and fractured ankle in the 1-1 draw at West Ham three weeks ago, in Mike Jackson's first game in interim charge.

The 32-year-old former Aston Villa midfielder has since undergone successful surgery, but will be out for an extended period.

However, he isn’t sat at home recuperating, Westwood, still on crutches, has been at the training ground poring over video of Burnley’s opponents to help the side’s preparations for games.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Ashley Westwood of Burnley is challenged by Tomas Soucek of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley at London Stadium on April 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Jackson explained: “He has joined our club in the ‘Bat Cave’, watching analysis and watching games.

"He has great experience as a player and a great knowledge.

"He is looking to get into coaching and has done his badges, so we will use that information, he can have a different insight into what midfield players are seeing, and that can only help us.

“He is in with us watching the games and we will discuss it as a group and get his input.

“He has lived it and been it and he might give you something different.

“Credit to him, because he could sit at home, but he is not, he is thinking how he can help. That says what this group is about.”

Jackson has been assisted in the last four games by Academy Director Paul Jenkins, club captain Ben Mee and goalkeeping coach Connor King, but the boss feels it is a case of ‘the more, the merrier’ where input towards the team is concerned: “You can have too many opinions, but what you want is someone’s eye on things who might see things that you might miss, and sometimes it can prod you.

"It is about being not too proud of your own self, and when you can use other information around you, why would I not take information from a lad who has played hundreds of Premier League games in a midfield.