'In the bubble we're in': Craig Bellamy shares defiant Burnley survival claim following Chelsea draw

The Clarets are currently enjoying a mini unbeaten run of three games, which has resulted in the gap to safety reducing to just four points.

Fresh from Saturday’s resilient 2-2 draw against Chelsea, many Burnley fans are now starting to believe they could do the unthinkable and fight their way to survival.

But Burnley assistant Bellamy, who was on press duties at Stamford Bridge following Vincent Kompany’s red card, says those inside Gawthorpe always felt they could pull off something special.

“It might be strange to you guys on the outside, but in the bubble we’re in, we’ve always had belief,” he explained.

“I can honestly say that’s how we feel. We always feel there’s an opportunity in the next game.

“Even when results haven’t quite got the way we liked or maybe we felt like we deserved more, we’ve been able to dust ourselves off and get ready for the next one.

Burnley's Welsh assistant manager Craig Bellamy (C) gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge in London on March 30, 2024. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

“It’s all about recovery for us now, but we still have belief. If you see the points system in the league and what’s gone on in the league, we still have a great chance.

“I understand the outside world being able to write teams off and who’s going to win this or who’s going down. I understand it, I really do.

“But you don’t really look too much into it. I don’t mean that we don’t respect everyone’s opinion. No, far from that. But you can only control what you can control.