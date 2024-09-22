'I'm not sure how': John Mousinho reveals fury after Portsmouth's last-gasp defeat to Burnley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A furious John Mousinho expressed his frustration at Portsmouth’s “toughest” result of the season in their late defeat to Burnley.

The newly-promoted outfit looked like they were going to take points off the Clarets after producing a resilient and well-organised display at Turf Moor.

But after substitute Jeremy Sarmiento got Scott Parker’s side back on level terms, Josh Brownhill won it for Burnley at the death deep into stoppage-time.

While there was delight and relief among the home faithful, Mousinho vented his frustration – having stormed off the pitch at the full-time whistle.

“It was the toughest result to take this season by a long way, by a long way, for a couple of reasons,” he said.

“You look back at the last couple of weeks and I thought we were beaten by better sides like West Brom and Sunderland. For large parts of the Burnley game, I thought it was very, very even.

“Yes, Burnley had a lot of the ball, but they didn’t cause us a huge amount of problems and we have come away losing the game – and I’m not quite sure how.

“It was a really good game of football for large parts. I thought we frustrated Turf Moor for almost the entirety of the match, so I’m really pleased with the game plan and really pleased with the effort of the boys.

“But there are a couple of moments we need to do a lot better because we keep coming in here being pleased with the performance and laying ourselves down in very, very key moments of the game.

“The two I’m thinking of are when Sarmiento cuts in onto his right foot, we don’t get any pressure on the ball, and we should have cleared the ball for the second goal.

“I am furious with the players. I can live with West Brom, I can live with Sunderland. To a certain extent, I didn't think we deserved to win the games at Leeds and Middlesbrough when we were leading into injury time. But we deserved so much more out of Burnley.

“The players have to make sure they look at themselves and do better in those moments.”