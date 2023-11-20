'I'm not going to give up': Burnley man addresses loan spell with Championship outfit

Burnley’s Scott Twine believes he’s beginning to grow into his Championship loan move after a stuttering start with Hull City.

The 24-year-old has made 14 appearances in the second tier for the Tigers, but has yet to fully hit top form.

But according to local reports, the playmaker has become an integral part of Liam Rosenior’s starting XI in recent weeks and is finally beginning to exert more of an influence.

Twine has yet to open his account for Hull but has notched two assists, coming in the games against Birmingham City and West Brom.

Analysing his loan spell so far, Twine told the Hull Daily Mail: "I'm enjoying it and I think I'm getting better each week and feeling more confident in every game.

"I know I've not scored, assisted or been involved in as many goals as I'd like, but I'm sure that will change and I'm going to work hard to make sure that does change.

“I'm not just going to give up or anything like that. I know what my goals are and I'll work hard to achieve that.”

Hull currently sit in eighth spot in the Championship table, level on points with Sunderland in the final play-off place.

“I'm really enjoying it and I think we're a really good team,” Twine added.

“It's little moments that are so avoidable. I think in this league you can't get too high and you can't get too low.

“We've seen that everyone beats everyone and last year one of the biggest things I took out of that [Burnley] team was that they didn't get too high if they won three or four nil and played really well or got low when they got beat.

"There's a long way to go and a lot of time to improve, we'll keep improving and hopefully, by the end of the season, we'll be where we want to be."

Twine endured an injury-hit debut campaign with the Clarets last season, making just eight starts and 18 appearances in total.