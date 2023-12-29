'I would pay to watch them': Vincent Kompany on the progress Burnley's youngsters are making

Vincent Kompany believes Burnley have harnessed the ideal environment for young players to grow and improve.

The Burnley boss was speaking after James Trafford delivered another fine array of shot stopping during the Boxing Day defeat to Liverpool.

At the other end of the pitch, Wilson Odobert – aged just 19 – also caused Trent Alexander-Arnold plenty of problems on the left flank.

While he was inevitably questioned about the youngsters after the game, Kompany didn’t want to focus too much on the individual - instead pointing out the collective.

“With all the young players I want to do the opposite, I don’t really want to make it about him [Trafford],” he said.

“He is one of the players, but you can also make it about Odobert [against Liverpool], he just has to continue. That’s the job.

“It’s just a reminder that this club has its own greatness in how calm it is, how stable it is, the type of environment it is.

Trafford made eight saves during Burnley's Boxing Day encounter against Liverpool

“You see the fans as well with how they get behind the team and the players, it’s a really good club.

“These players are entertaining. I would pay to come and watch them. They just need to keep working hard and that’s what we need to protect.

“We make sure they work hard, we make sure they don’t get the chance to start drifting and then you’ll see these players will hopefully help us to go a level up in the future.

“They’ve made so much progress since the start of the season already.”

It comes not long after the England Under-21 international made 10 impressive stops during the recent 1-1 draw at Brighton.

“We’re lucky to have two good goalkeepers. I think every team in the Premier League has that,” Kompany added.

“I’ve said it before, England is quite lucky to have a young goalkeeper like him coming through the ranks. It’s a matter of time.