"I will be away for a little while, then be back to help this team," says Burnley's Maxwel Cornet, after heading out to AFCON

The 25-year-old forward, regarded as the man with the Midas touch, has given his all for the Clarets' cause since signing in the summer.

The Ivory Coast international has scored six goals in his first 10 Premier League appearances, level with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the best start for any African player.

In an ideal world, having recently recovered from a thigh strain, the Bregbo-born goalscorer would have had the opportunity to continue where he left off at Elland Road.

Maxwel Cornet of Burnley celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Burnley at Elland Road on January 02, 2022 in Leeds, England.

However, duty calls. “It’s a very big tournament, it’s like the EURO’s over here, I’m very happy to be involved and go help my country," he said.

“Although, I would like it if I was here to help my team win some games and get more points.

“But I will be away for a little while, then be back to help this team.”

Cornet's involvement in the tournament, hosted by Cameroon, will get going a week today [Wednesday] as the Elephants take on Equatorial Guinea at the Japoma Stadium, Douala.

The two-time champions will then face Sierra Leone in Group E on Sunday, January 16th before closing the initial phase of the competition against Algeria on Thursday, January 20th.

The ex-Lyon man will be absent for the Clarets' FA Cup tie at home to Huddersfield Town as well as top flight encounters against Leicester City and the Gunners.

The tournament will reach its conclusion just days before Sean Dyche's side host Manchester United at Turf Moor.

Cornet flew out to join his team-mates earlier this week, after expressing his disappointment at the defeat away at Leeds United.

He said: “We are really disappointed, we really wanted to win this game and we haven’t got a result, so it’s frustrating.

“At the end of the day, we must do better and I’m not too happy, as we haven’t got the win.

“We pushed to go on and get a second goal, we created lots of chances, but we couldn’t just find another.