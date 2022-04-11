NORWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Fans of Burnley watch on during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road on April 10, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

"I want to give a special mention to the fans", says Burnley star

Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill thanked the travelling fans for their “brilliant” support at Carrow Road.

By Dan Black
Monday, 11th April 2022, 12:02 pm

Hundreds of supporters were packed into a section of the South Stand to watch the Clarets take on bottom-of-the-table Norwich City in Norfolk.

Unfortunately, they watched their side’s Premier League survival bid take a hit as the Canaries came out on top.

Goals from Pierre Lees-Melou and Teemu Pukki, either side of a glaring miss from Burnley’s leading scorer Maxwel Cornet, sealed the deal for the hosts.

But the Clarets faithful continued to show their support regardless.

“I want to give a special mention to the fans because they’ve come all this way again with great support after the game on Wednesday,” said Brownhill, who started in midfield alongside Ashley Westwood.

“They were brilliant again and they’ll be frustrated, which I understand, and we all understand in the dressing room, but stick with us.

“They’ve been absolutely outstanding this season.”

