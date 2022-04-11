"I want to give a special mention to the fans", says Burnley star

Hundreds of supporters were packed into a section of the South Stand to watch the Clarets take on bottom-of-the-table Norwich City in Norfolk.

Unfortunately, they watched their side’s Premier League survival bid take a hit as the Canaries came out on top.

Goals from Pierre Lees-Melou and Teemu Pukki, either side of a glaring miss from Burnley’s leading scorer Maxwel Cornet, sealed the deal for the hosts.

But the Clarets faithful continued to show their support regardless.

“I want to give a special mention to the fans because they’ve come all this way again with great support after the game on Wednesday,” said Brownhill, who started in midfield alongside Ashley Westwood.

“They were brilliant again and they’ll be frustrated, which I understand, and we all understand in the dressing room, but stick with us.

“They’ve been absolutely outstanding this season.”

