"I think we’ve got more goals than we’ve offered" - Sean Dyche on finding a striking solution

Jay Rodriguez after his four goals against Rochdale

With six-goal top-scorer Maxwel Cornet at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Newcastle United having triggered the £25m release clause for Wood, the Clarets will line up at the Emirates with just six Premier League goals shared among the rest of the squad so far this season.

Captain Ben Mee has two of those, with one each from James Tarkowski, Matt Lowton, Aaron Lennon and Matej Vydra.

With Ashey Barnes still working his way back to full fitness after three months out with a thigh injury, and Vydra struggling on with a hernia problem, Jay Rodriguez is the only fully fit forward at Sean Dyche' s disposal, as the club look to add to their options before the transfer window closes.

But Dyche feels there are more goals in the side than they have shown this term, with Rodrigiez boasting 42 Premier League goals - with his next goal being his 100th league goal in total, while Barnes has 41 top flight strikes, and Vydra 10.

Dyche said: "I think what we’ve got is more goals than we’ve offered.

"It sounds simple but I do. I think we’ve got more goals than we’ve offered so far, I think we’ve got players who can be more productive and score more goals or vice versa than we’ve done so far.

"I’m not saying we can score this many, but as a starting point I think we can be more product than what we are now."

The strike trio have struggled for a run in the side this season, be it fitness or the form of Cornet.

Rodriguez looked a certain starter at Leicester in September after scoring four against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup, but injury saw Cornet play off Wood and score on his full Premier League debut.

Whoever plays, Burnley have to find goals from somewhere, with only Norwich scoring fewer: "That’s been the biggest challenge.

"There have been a couple of games recently where I don’t think we’ve done anywhere near what we can do, but generally over the season it’s not been the performances.

"The performances generally have been good and some of the stats back that up and support it, but the defining factor of games are often in both boxes and that’s been the key to it.

"Now, lately I think we can upgrade the whole performance.