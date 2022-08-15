"I still think a lot of clubs would love to have our strikers in the Championship" - Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After losing Maxwel Cornet, the Clarets’ top Premier League scorer last season with nine goals, Wout Weghorst and Matej Vydra, so far the club have been unable to bolster that area.

And after netting two goals in the opening three games, the clamour has increased among supporters.

Boss Vincent Kompany has hunted high and low, but while he has brought in players who can play across the front three, in Manuel Benson and Nathan Tella, while Scott Twine, currently out injured, can also play off the front, he admits it has been a challenge in that respect.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Ashley Barnes of Burnley reacts during a drinks break during the Sky Bet Championship between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road on August 12, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Kompany also has every faith in Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez, as he said: "We're not really in the most expensive market at the moment, so it's important to have expectations around the whole team, of goals, and within that, I do think Jay Rod, Barnesy, Twiney will get goals, but usually when you go on a desperate hunt you end up overspending and not sorting the problem you want to solve.

"Everybody wants a Mitrovic, but we can have the same goal return if we can spread it.

“He was bought for £15-20m anyway so...we've done the entire market for every position, and I still think a lot of clubs would love to have our strikers in the Championship, and we are happy with them, unless, like in any position, there is something that would be substantially better for the club, we will back who we have and put in as much as we can in situations where they can score goals.”

While Barnes and Rodriguez are both in the thirties now, Kompany feels the way they pressed from the front under Sean Dyche in the Premier League is also a big asset: "I have to put a massive positive note on those we have – Barnesy and Jay Rod can run like midfielders, and people forget about that side of the game, they've been used to running a lot for Burnley.

"Everybody would sign a Haaland if they could, but the problem is if you are not dynamic and can't run as much as a full back, as a striker, you can't get near the ball at the top level, you just won't recover it.

"If you want to go on a counter, you won't get there, they are faster and bigger than you.

"The game has evolved in the types of strikers than are getting used because the way they use the ball at the top level...every team in the Premier League now is extremely patient, you watch Chelsea and Tottenham, and if you want the ball, 11 guys have to run so hard to get anywhere near the ball or you can't press, even if it's one weak link.

"That is what has naturally changed a little bit, the profile of the strikers, and if you make a little bit better use of the ball, then with more time and space you can start using runs in behind more, use them to receive between the lines, and have second options running in behind.

"I don't think there's been a fetish of going one way or the other, I think the opposition has demanded that.”

He added: "Jay and Barnesy have done that for many years, and that's why I say the grass is not always greener, we have guys that can run, we've got experience, it's nice they have size as well, and there are many clubs in the Championship would be glad to have our strikers.

"At the moment we've had a lot of chances, it's been more outside the post than inside – the hardest part is to get to the final third, and when we get there as often as we do, if you look at how many touches we have in the opposition box, then it's about getting the right numbers in there.

"So I won't say it's about this one guy who has to do it for us, I think if we get four or five guys in there and they fill the right positions, and that comes with time and understanding each other, then we'll get goals.”

Midfielder Josh Brownhill scored one of Burnley’s two goals, against Luton, and looked the side’s most likely source at Watford, seeing a number of efforts saved, while also hitting the bar late on: “They have been really good chances, and some of them he makes a chance out of nothing, which is a skill in itself.

"Then we have more to come, Twiney naturally finds a goal, Jay Rod, Barnesy, over the course of a season he's a good Championship forward, and in the Premier League he is proven already.