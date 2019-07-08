'I'm happy with the business we're doing': Burnley fans react to Erik Pieters' arrival from Stoke

Burnley have announced the arrival of Erik Pieters from Stoke City - and Clarets fans have shared their views on the move.

The 30-year-old has penned a two-year deal with a further one-year option and has joined up with Sean Dyche’s squad for the pre-season trip to Portugal.

Pieters will provide direct competition with Charlie Taylor for the left back spot following the departure of Stephen Ward to Stoke.

Here is just some of the Clarets fan reaction on social media:

@LukeIbby: Solid signing as backup/competition for Taylor, very experienced and still a few years left in the tank at least.

@ClaretsTurf: Solid signing. Welcome to Burnley Erik. UTC.

@Razzlelumo: Welcome to the lad but we're all waiting for someone else too.

Stephen Bromley: Sounds like a decent squad player.

@sebvannoortwijk: Any money some Burnley fans will still moan even though we’ve signed Pieters and getting Jay back! Pretty sure a few more will come in to! But so far I’m happy with the business the board is doing! #UTC

@LiamCraneUTC: Erik Pieters is a needed signing and provides decent back up for Taylor. No problem with that.