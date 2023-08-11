'I have to focus on that': Vincent Kompany's verdict on Burnley's defeat to Manchester City in season opener

Vincent Kompany opted to focus on the positives after his Burnley side were beaten by reigning champions Manchester City in their opening game of the season.

The Clarets performed well in the main against Pep Guardiola’s side on their return to the top flight, but found themselves on the wrong end of a 3-0 defeat.

That, in the main, was down to the ruthless finishing of Erling Haaland, who netted a brace, while Rodri added a second-half third.

Reflecting on his side’s display, Kompany said: “There were some good things in this performance and I have to focus on that side of it against the best team in the world at the moment.

“As I told the players after the first game in the Championship last season, I don’t want an emotional rollercoaster where you win one game and you’re on a high and if you lose one game you think it’s dramatic.

“We have to progress again and work harder than every other team in the Premier League. That’s our job. Progress, progress, progress.

“It’s almost like an ideology thing, this team has to be the worst it’s ever been this season at this moment in time because you progress all the way through the season.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds the fans after the team's defeat in the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“The positives? You tell the team to get something out of the game, you want to get a result. That’s a given. But there are other things in this game that create a foundation for the season – winning tackles, going at defenders one-vs-one, creating chances, moving the ball, pressing…

“I can tell you periods of the game where I wanted more but I can also give you a lot of periods in the game where I thought they’ve done themselves proud.”

Despite trailing 2-0 at the interval, Burnley caused City plenty of problems in the first-half and carved open some good openings.

In the second-half, by comparison, the Clarets struggled to make much headway.

Kompany added: “I wish we could have turned a little of the momentum in the last 20 minutes of the game and see if we could throw a few more players on to create some danger, but as it happened – especially with the red card, albeit it came late on - the game settled towards the end of the game.

“There are a lot of teams losing 3-0 to City and they don’t even have one of these moments we had and we had enough tonight to get something. I’m not saying a result, but to maybe get on the scoresheet or something.

“But they’re the best team, even when they defend the box you think you’re getting a chance but they’re so quick at coming back and they do it so well. For some of them it’s bread and butter.”

Kompany handed five debuts from the start to James Trafford – against his former side – Dara O’Shea, Sander Berge, Luca Koleosho and Zeki Amdouni.

Jacob Bruun Larsen also made his first Clarets outing off the bench.