'I didn't see it coming': West Ham boss David Moyes provides honest assessment of Burnley win
Two late goals condemned the Clarets to a painful 2-1 defeat, their seventh consecutive loss on home turf.
It came after Vincent Kompany’s men had previously led courtesy of Jay Rodriguez’s penalty.
Speaking after the game, Moyes accepted the Hammers were perhaps a little fortunate to claim the three points.
“I didn’t see it [coming] at half-time,” he said. “But we went in at 0-0 and that was probably as good as it could have got for us because we hadn’t played well in the first-half at all.
“We were too slow and didn’t affect Burnley, but by the way Burnley only had a couple of half chances, they didn’t have many.
“But we started the second-half much better but within a minute or two we conceded a penalty kick, which at the time I thought looked soft. I’ve only seen it on the small screen and maybe when I get time to have a proper look at it I might decide one way or another, but certainly my first thought was that it looked pretty soft.
“Thankfully the climax to the game was great and it showed a lot of what we have as a team in terms of our resilience.
“We stuck at it, never wilted, had to keep trying to find ways of trying to get a goal and it didn’t look like we were going to.
“We probably didn’t play our best, a lot of our players were nowhere near their normal levels but ultimately we got three points.”