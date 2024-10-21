Scott Parker’s side are now unbeaten in their last seven games following Saturday’s 2-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Clarets momentarily moved into top spot in the Championship following Saturday’s victory, only to be usurped by Sunderland 24 hours later following their 1-0 win against Burnley’s next opponents, Hull.

The Tigers sit in 14th place in the table on 12 points from their first 10 games.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Wednesday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Steven Alzate (Hull) - out Facing around three weeks on the sidelines after picking up a calf injury in training.

Ryan Longman (Hull) - out He's yet to feature this season after being forced to undergo surgery after dislocating his shoulder in a pre-season outing.

Carl Rushworth (Hull) - out The Tigers will be without their summer signing for the next three months after the goalkeeper picked up an ankle injury in training.