Hull City v Burnley early team news: 11 to miss out through injury and one fitness doubt - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 21st Oct 2024, 11:00 BST
Burnley will be looking to build on their recent good form when they make the midweek trip to Hull City.

Scott Parker’s side are now unbeaten in their last seven games following Saturday’s 2-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Clarets momentarily moved into top spot in the Championship following Saturday’s victory, only to be usurped by Sunderland 24 hours later following their 1-0 win against Burnley’s next opponents, Hull.

The Tigers sit in 14th place in the table on 12 points from their first 10 games.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Wednesday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Facing around three weeks on the sidelines after picking up a calf injury in training.

1. Steven Alzate (Hull) - out

Facing around three weeks on the sidelines after picking up a calf injury in training.

He’s yet to feature this season after being forced to undergo surgery after dislocating his shoulder in a pre-season outing.

2. Ryan Longman (Hull) - out

He's yet to feature this season after being forced to undergo surgery after dislocating his shoulder in a pre-season outing.

The Tigers will be without their summer signing for the next three months after the goalkeeper picked up an ankle injury in training.

3. Carl Rushworth (Hull) - out

The Tigers will be without their summer signing for the next three months after the goalkeeper picked up an ankle injury in training.

The winger is facing a number of weeks, and potentially months, on the sidelines after suffering a calf/achilles injury during Burnley's derby against Blackburn.

4. Manuel Benson (Burnley) - out

The winger is facing a number of weeks, and potentially months, on the sidelines after suffering a calf/achilles injury during Burnley's derby against Blackburn.

