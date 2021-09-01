How valuable is the current Burnley squad? Premier League clubs ranked by total squad value

Who has the most valuable combined team? Who is each club’s Most Valuable Player (MVP)? and which clubs are relying on the most non-English talents?
Here are the 20 Premier League clubs ranked by their squads value on September 1, 2021 from lowest to highest.
1. Watford
Total squad value: £120.42m
MVP: Ismaila Sarr Average age: 27.8
Foreign players: 20
Photo: Catherine Ivill
2. Burnley
Total squad value: £130.77m
MVP: James Trakowski
Average age: 29.9
Foreign players: 10
Photo: Nathan Stirk
3. Brentford
Total squad value: £151.07m
MVP: Ivan Toney
Average age: 24.1
Foreign players: 25
Photo: David Rogers
4. Norwich City
Total squad value: £170.60m
MVP: Todd Cantwell
Average age: 25.1
Foreign players: 21
Photo: Stephen Pond