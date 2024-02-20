News you can trust since 1877
How the average age of Burnley's squad compares to Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and their other Premier League rivals

It’s been an evident strategy from Burnley to focus on bringing in young, up-and-coming talent with one eye on the future.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 20th Feb 2024, 14:05 GMT

The likes of James Trafford, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Zeki Amdouni are among those youngsters to have recently arrived at Turf Moor.

While the Clarets do still have some experienced heads to call on, like Charlie Taylor, Josh Brownhill, Johann Gudmundsson and Jay Rodriguez, the squad Vincent Kompany has assembled is still essentially a young one.

Many have asserted that one of the factors behind Burnley’s struggles this experience has been their relative inexperience. But how does the average age of their squad compare to their top flight rivals?

Using the latest statistics provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look:

Squad size: 23 Average age: 28.3

1. OLDEST: West Ham

Squad size: 23 Average age: 28.3 Photo: Eddie Keogh

Squad size: 25 Average age: 28

2. Fulham

Squad size: 25 Average age: 28 Photo: Warren Little

Squad size: 28 Average age: 27.4

3. Luton

Squad size: 28 Average age: 27.4 Photo: Catherine Ivill

Squad size: 28 Average age: 27.3

4. Newcastle

Squad size: 28 Average age: 27.3 Photo: Stu Forster

