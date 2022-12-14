Former Burnley defender Phil Bardsley has joined Stockport County on a deal until the end of the season.
The 37-year-old, who departed Turf Moor during the summer, will donate his entire salary to the Hatters’ community trust.
Bardsley was among a number of players to leave the Clarets permanently during the summer.
Here is how they’ve performed since departing the club:
1. Phil Bardsley
We'll start the list off with Phil Bardsley who has joined Stockport County. Prior to his move to Edgeley Park, the 37-year-old had been without a club after being released by Burnley.
Photo: Ian MacNicol
2. Nathan Collins
Nathan Collins joined Wolves for £20.5million, and has played 14 times for the club so far this season, receiving one red card.
Photo: Julian Finney
3. Maxwel Cornet
Maxwel Cornet joined West Ham for £17.5million in the summer. Since arriving at the London Stadium, he has only managed five appearances.
Photo: Marc Atkins
4. Dwight McNeil
Dwight McNeil joined Everton for £20million. He introduced himself to Goodison Park by scoring in pre-season, but has only managed two goals in 17 competitive games.
Photo: Brett Hemmings