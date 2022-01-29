How do Burnley target Wout Weghorst's statistics stack up against Newcastle United's Chris Wood, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland?

The Polish striker, who claimed a clean sweep of individual gongs last year, including The Best FIFA Men's Player, is way out in front with a phenomenal 120 goals in the German top tier.

Weghorst, 29, who is closing in on a £12m move to Turf Moor from Wolfsburg, is next in line having netted 59 times across the last three-and-a-bit seasons, three more than Borussia Dortmund's in-demand forward Erling Haaland.

Granted, the prolific Norwegian only joined the party two years ago when switching from RB Salzburg in the Austrian League, but Weghorst is clearly rubbing shoulders with the elite.

Bayern Munich's French defender Lucas Hernandez (L), Wolfsburg's Dutch forward Wout Weghorst (C) and Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Marc Roca vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg in Munich, southern Germany, on December 17, 2021.

The ex-AZ Alkmaar forward made 28 goal contributions last season as Wolfsburg secured a top four finish, which was rewarded with a Champions League place.

His 20 goals made up 33% of his club's goal-scoring return (61) as only Lewandowski (41 goals, 7 assists), former Eintracht Frankfurt forward Andre Silva (28 goals, 5 assists), Haaland (27 goals, 6 assists) and Thomas Muller (11 goals, 18 assists) offered more.

Weghorst was fourth in the charts the previous term when scoring 16 goals, adding three assists, with Lewandowski (34), Timo Werner (28) and Manchester United new man Jadon Sancho (17) netting more.

Muller (8 goals, 21 assists), Serge Gnabry (12 goals, 10 assists), Thorgan Hazard (7 goals, 13 assists) and Borussia Monchengladbach's Alassane Plea (10 goals, 10 assists) were the only others to make more total contributions.

Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Muenchen in action during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Köln and FC Bayern München at RheinEnergieStadion on January 15, 2022 in Cologne, Germany.

Lewandowski, again, denied Weghorst a shot at the division's Golden Boot, formerly known as “Kicker Torjägerkanone”, during 2018-19.

Weghorst finished joint-second with 17 goals, alongside Marco Reus, though the German international finished with a solitary assist more with eight.

The pair culminated the term with more goal contributions than Sebastien Haller (15 goals, 9 assists), but couldn't match Lewandowski's 22-goal return, which came with a side of seven assists.

Ultimately, Weghorst, capped 12 times for his country, will be the man seen as Chris Wood' s direct replacement, should his transfer be confirmed prior to Monday's midnight deadline.

Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund in action during the Bundesliga match between TSG Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund at PreZero-Arena on January 22, 2022 in Sinsheim, Germany.

The 29-year-old visited the club's £10.6m complex at Gawthorpe on Thursday and then trained individually back at Wolfsburg, as did Josuha Guilavogui and Daniel Ginczek, who are both linked with moves to Bordeaux and Fortuna Düsseldorf respectively.

In Weghorst's 118 appearances since 2018-19 the striker has amassed 78 goals and assists, compared to Wood's contribution of 45 goals and assists in 122 games.

Weghorst has had a direct hand in a goal every 130.4 minutes in the Bundesliga, while Wood's figure is up at 207.7 in that time.

The Dutchman (2.6) has registered more shots each game than Wood (2.2) and has a more superior chance conversion rate (20.4%), in comparison to the former Burnley striker's (17%).

Chris Wood of Newcastle United shoots but fails to score during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road on January 22, 2022 in Leeds, England.

Weghorst's overall aerial success rate (55.2%) is also much stronger than the New Zealander's (43.7%), who made a move to the Clarets' relegation rivals Newcastle United earlier in the window.

Statistics relating to key passes are also weighted in Weghorst's favour, with the potential Premier League newcomer coming in at 1.2 while Wood is down at 0.7.

The Kiwi has scored more headed goals, with 14 to Weghorst's 11, but the latter's pass accuracy is once again significantly greater, standing at 67% in comparison to Wood's 63.4%.