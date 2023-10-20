News you can trust since 1877
How difficult Burnley's start to the season has been compared to Everton, Sheffield United, Wolves & their Premier League rivals - gallery

It’s been a challenging start to the season for Burnley, who sit inside the bottom three after the first eight games of the season.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 20th Oct 2023, 08:00 BST

The fixture list certainly hasn’t been kind though – facing some of the division’s biggest and best clubs like Man City, Tottenham, Newcastle and Man Utd.

But how does the difficulty of their opening eight games compare to the rest of the division?

Based on the predicted positions of their opponents, Opta have ranked the difficulty of each club’s start to the season...

Average position of opponents: 13.13

1. Everton

Average position of opponents: 13.13 Photo: Jan Kruger

Average position of opponents: 12.5

2. Tottenham

Average position of opponents: 12.5 Photo: Henry Browne

Average position of opponents: 12.25

3. Chelsea

Average position of opponents: 12.25 Photo: Matt McNulty

Average position of opponents: 11.75

4. Man City

Average position of opponents: 11.75 Photo: Luciano Lima

