How Burnley's relegation odds have changed following Everton & Nottingham Forest charges - gallery

Burnley return to action next week after their winter break – with a daunting trip to reigning champions Manchester City.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 09:49 GMT

The Clarets currently languish second from bottom on 12 points, five adrift of safety.

Things could soon change though after Everton and Nottingham Forest were both hit with Premier League charges for breaching profit & sustainability rules.

Everton have already been docked 10 points and could be hit with further punishment, while Forest – currently eight clear of Burnley – could also have points taken off.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the latest bookies’ odds for relegation:

500/1

1. Brighton

500/1 Photo: Julian Finney

300/1

2. Newcastle

300/1 Photo: Alex Livesey

300/1

3. Man Utd

300/1 Photo: Catherine Ivill

300/1

4. West Ham

300/1 Photo: Michael Regan

