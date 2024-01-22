Burnley return to action next week after their winter break – with a daunting trip to reigning champions Manchester City.

The Clarets currently languish second from bottom on 12 points, five adrift of safety.

Things could soon change though after Everton and Nottingham Forest were both hit with Premier League charges for breaching profit & sustainability rules.

Everton have already been docked 10 points and could be hit with further punishment, while Forest – currently eight clear of Burnley – could also have points taken off.