The gap to safety grew to eight points as a result, but that gap stretched even further – this time to 11 – due to matters off the pitch on Monday.

That’s because the appeal verdict finally released its findings into Everton’s punishment for breaching the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules.

The Toffees, who could still be docked further points for a second breach later in the season, saw their deduction cut from 10 to six, seeing them move up to 15th place as a result.

But how did the news change the picture down at the bottom end of the Premier League? And what effect, if any, has it had on Burnley’s relegation chances?

Using stats provided by Opta, we take a look:

1 . Brentford - +1.9% Chance of relegation before Everton news: 0.2% Chance of relegation after Everton news: 2.1% Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

2 . Crystal Palace - +4.2% Chance of relegation before Everton news: 0.4% Chance of relegation after Everton news: 4.6% Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

3 . Everton - -12% Chance of relegation before Everton news: 16.4% Chance of relegation after Everton news: 4.4% Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales