How Burnley's average attendance compares to Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City, Tottenham & other Premier League rivals - gallery

Burnley return to Turf Moor this weekend looking to avoid a seventh straight defeat on home turf.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 08:00 GMT

Vincent Kompany’s men have yet to pick up a point on their home pitch, something they’ll be out to change when they host West Ham this Saturday.

But away from the results, how does Burnley’s average home attendance compare to their Premier League rivals? We take a look here:

Average attendance: 73,504

1. Man Utd

Average attendance: 73,504 Photo: Lewis Storey

Average attendance: 62,058

2. West Ham

Average attendance: 62,058 Photo: Getty Images

Average attendance: 61,726

3. Tottenham

Average attendance: 61,726 Photo: Getty Images

Average attendance: 60,130

4. Arsenal

Average attendance: 60,130 Photo: Getty Images

