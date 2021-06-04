How Burnley, Southampton & Crystal Palace fared in Mark Lawrenson's shock alternative table
Burnley rounded off their 2020/21 campaign last month, securing their Premier League safety for another season by comfortably avoiding the relegation zone by 11 points.
The Clarets will look to push on after the summer, and hope for an improved showing in the 2021/22 season with some quality new signings to aid their efforts.
Throughout last season, we kept a close eye on Mark Lawrenson's weekly scoreline predictions, in which he and a celebrity guest battled it out each week to try and correctly guess the top tier scorelines.
Here's a look at how Burnley would have finished in the final Premier League table, if every single one of Lawro's predictions had come true over the course over the campaign: