Vincent Kompany has been highly critical of refereeing decisions in recent weeks
Published 11th Apr 2024, 08:00 BST

Burnley have felt aggrieved with a number of calls from officials this season.

In the last few weeks alone, Dara O’Shea was harshly shown a straight red during the 1-0 defeat to Everton, while Lorenz Assignon was also dismissed in controversial circumstances against Chelsea.

During the 1-1 draw against Wolves, meanwhile, questions were also raised about the decision to award the visitors a free-kick for their equalising goal.

Not all decisions were down to VAR, of course, but the league table could well look a whole lot different if the technology didn’t exist.

With that in mind, we take a look at how Burnley and their rivals would fare in the Premier League this season without VAR being in use:

Points without VAR: 70 Difference - 1

1. Liverpool

Points without VAR: 70 Difference - 1 Photo: Getty Images

Points without VAR: 70 Difference 0

2. Man City

Points without VAR: 70 Difference 0 Photo: Getty Images

Points without VAR: 62 Difference +2

3. Tottenham

Points without VAR: 62 Difference +2 Photo: Getty Images

Points without VAR: 61 Difference +1

4. Aston Villa

Points without VAR: 61 Difference +1 Photo: Getty Images

