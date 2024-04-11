Burnley have felt aggrieved with a number of calls from officials this season.

During the 1-1 draw against Wolves, meanwhile, questions were also raised about the decision to award the visitors a free-kick for their equalising goal.

Not all decisions were down to VAR, of course, but the league table could well look a whole lot different if the technology didn’t exist.

With that in mind, we take a look at how Burnley and their rivals would fare in the Premier League this season without VAR being in use:

1 . Liverpool Points without VAR: 70 Difference - 1

2 . Man City Points without VAR: 70 Difference 0