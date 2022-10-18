The Belgium Under 21 international, signed from Charleroi, scored his first goal for the Clarets at the weekend as Vincent Kompany's side climbed to the top of the Championship.

The Mechelen-born winger, who started out with Lommel SK in the Belgian First Division B, netted on his first Turf Moor start when collecting Josh Brownhill's pass and firing the ball across Steven Benda on the stroke of half-time.

"It was a really good feeling, it was my first game as a starting player [at Turf Moor] and I really enjoyed the atmosphere," he said.

Burnley's Anass Zaroury inspecting the pitch before the match The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Coventry City v Burnley- Saturday 8th October 2022 - Coventry Building Society Arena - Coventry

"My first goal for Burnley, I'm happy it was at home, it was a great feeling.

"I can not describe [how it felt to score]. It was really good. The noise made me feel liberated. It only went better in the game for me.

"When it came to me in that area I didn't have to think too much.

"I hope [there'll be more to come]. All the support I got from the fans can only put me higher."

Burnley's Anass Zaroury during the game Skybet Championship - Cardiff City v Burnley - Saturday 1st October 2022 - Cardiff City Stadium - Cardiff

Zaroury doesn't have to look too far for inspiration. Boss Vincent Kompany has made more appearances (265) than any of his compatriots since the Premier League's inauguration.

The ex-Belgium skipper, who helped his nation to a third place finish at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, won the title four times with Manchester City and was recently inducted into the PL's Hall of Fame.

After winding their way into pole position, Burnley's number 19 is hoping to play his part in preserving that spot. He said: "I'll do everything I can with every minute that I'm given by the manager. I hope I will get more.

"It's not easy to stay at the top, but it's up to us to show that we deserve to be top so we keep on giving everything.

"We want to go up. I think Burnley is a team that deserves to play in the Premier League. I'm sure I will give everything for the manager, the players and the club.

"It would be a step in my career; it's a dream to play in the Premier League.