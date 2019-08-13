Here’s who Burnley have drawn in the Carabao Cup

Burnley have been drawn at home to League 1 Sunderland in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The draw, made by Gary Neville and former Claret Paul Robinson after tonight’s televised first round tie between Salford City and Leeds United at the Peninsula Stadium, saw the Clarets paired with the Black Cats for the first time in the League Cup, having last met four times in 2016/17, Burnley winning 4-1 at Turf Moor, before a goalless draw at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League, while Sean Dyche’s side prevailed 2-0 at home in an FA Cup replay after another 0-0 draw on Wearside.

Premier League, Championship, League 1 and 2 clubs could be drawn against each other in any combination, but the draw was regionalised into north and south sections to reduce travel times for supporters.

Second round fixtures will take place in the week commencing Monday, August 26th.