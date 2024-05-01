Heartbreak for Brig as Colne produce second-half sensation

Bamber Bridge were stunned by a sensational second-half turn-around as Colne lifted the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy after a dramatic scoring spree at the County Ground on Tuesday night, running out 5-2 winners.
By Dave Priestley
Published 1st May 2024, 12:05 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 12:07 BST
Colne got off to a decent start but Brig went ahead in the 28th minute when Michael Potts outpaced the Reds’ defence on a through run and finish neatly.

On the stroke of half-time Brig doubled their lead when Billy Bould cut in from the left before striking a low shot into the far corner of the Colne net.

But in the first minute of the second half, Colne gave themselves a lifeline when Jamie Edwards beat the advancing keeper with a well placed shot.

Celebration time for Colne (photo courtesy of 5 Little Boys Photography)Celebration time for Colne (photo courtesy of 5 Little Boys Photography)
And after 55 minutes, a high cross into the Brig penalty area caused panic and Billy Priestley fired a rising shot from 12 yards into the net off the underside of the crossbar to level the scores at 2-2.

The Reds took the lead after 76 minutes when Weaver finished a good move with a firm shot past the keeper.

Brig pushed forward looking for an equaliser but left themselves open at the back and Colne exploited the gaps as Lucas Weaver broke on the right wing and cut inside before beating the keeper with an angled shot to increase the lead to 4-2.

Again Brig tried desperately to find a way back into the game but found Colne keeper Charlie Monks in great form. And Colne finished off the game in style in added time when Billy Hasler-Cregg cut in from the left and found the net with a low shot under the keeper to complete a stunning comeback.

