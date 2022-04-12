"He will get in the right areas and score goals" - Burnley boss Sean Dyche on Maxwel Cornet after miss at Norwich

Just after the hour, substitute Dwight McNeil robbed Sam Byram of possession and threaded over a glorious centre, but as the entire stadium expected the net to bulge, the Ivory Coast international held his head in his hands as the ball skewed off his right foot and went wide.

That would have levelled matters at Carrow Road, in a game the Clarets ideally needed to win, but ended up losing 2-0, to leave them four points adrift of safety, with eight games to play.

Almost everything Cornet has touched this season, since his summer move from Lyon, has turned to gold, and this was a rare moment where he couldn’t provide a killer finish.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Maxwel Cornet of Burnley runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road on April 10, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

And, asked whether Cornet would need picking up, Dyche said: “No, I don’t think so.

"I always get on players when they are not in the right area, and he is in the right area.

"He has shown that he will get in the right areas and score goals.

"I would be more annoyed if Dwight put in a fantastic ball like that and he wasn’t there.”