The Nottingham Forest striker scored four goals in 20 appearances during a loan spell in South Wales as Steve Cooper's side made the Championship play-offs in 2019/20.

The 24-year-old, who was on the books of the Clarets' FA Cup opponents, AFC Bournemouth, at the time, netted against QPR, Wigan Athletic, West Brom and Middlesbrough for the Swans, while adding goals against Cambridge United and Watford in the EFL Cup.

"He's a talented lad. He's a good guy; he didn't play loads at Swansea, he came off the bench a few times, but he's obviously got quality, otherwise he wouldn't have been at the clubs he has.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Connor Roberts of Burnley celebrates after Josh Cullen of Burnley (not pictured) scores their sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Burnley at Bet365 Stadium on December 30, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

"He got his move to Forest and when he's played he's done alright. If we can get him in, or if we get anybody in, we just want them to help us and improve us. As long as they work hard and they improve us by little percentages then it'd be brilliant."

Surridge, who is also believed to be attracting the attention of Sunderland, has made just one start for Forest in the Premier League this season, playing in a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St James’s Park on the opening day of term.

He has featured 11 times from the bench since, including Wednesday night’s crucial victory over struggling Southampton at St Mary’s, where he replaced Taiwo Awoniyi in the 71st minute.

And after the impact of the club’s summer signings, Wales international Roberts knows that any new additions in the winter window could also have a big say on their promotion push.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Sam Surridge of Nottingham Forest is challenged by Davinson Sanchez of Tottenham Hotspur during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur at City Ground on November 09, 2022 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images )

With Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres, Swansea’s Michael Obafemi and Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo also linked, the Clarets right back said: "He might come in and score the goal that gets us promoted, you never know.

