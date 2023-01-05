"He might come in and score the goal that gets us promoted" — Connor Roberts on Burnley target and ex-Swansea City team-mate Sam Surridge
Connor Roberts' former Swansea City team-mate Sam Surridge is one of several names being linked with a move to Burnley this month.
The Nottingham Forest striker scored four goals in 20 appearances during a loan spell in South Wales as Steve Cooper's side made the Championship play-offs in 2019/20.
The 24-year-old, who was on the books of the Clarets' FA Cup opponents, AFC Bournemouth, at the time, netted against QPR, Wigan Athletic, West Brom and Middlesbrough for the Swans, while adding goals against Cambridge United and Watford in the EFL Cup.
"He's a talented lad. He's a good guy; he didn't play loads at Swansea, he came off the bench a few times, but he's obviously got quality, otherwise he wouldn't have been at the clubs he has.
"He got his move to Forest and when he's played he's done alright. If we can get him in, or if we get anybody in, we just want them to help us and improve us. As long as they work hard and they improve us by little percentages then it'd be brilliant."
Surridge, who is also believed to be attracting the attention of Sunderland, has made just one start for Forest in the Premier League this season, playing in a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St James’s Park on the opening day of term.
He has featured 11 times from the bench since, including Wednesday night’s crucial victory over struggling Southampton at St Mary’s, where he replaced Taiwo Awoniyi in the 71st minute.
And after the impact of the club’s summer signings, Wales international Roberts knows that any new additions in the winter window could also have a big say on their promotion push.
With Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres, Swansea’s Michael Obafemi and Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo also linked, the Clarets right back said: "He might come in and score the goal that gets us promoted, you never know.
"Whatever happens, happens, but I'm looking forward to seeing what happens in this window. In the summer we signed a lot of players and we've been doing well up to now, so it'll be no different if we sign somebody in this window."