Have Burnley lost their edge?

Sean Dyche

The Clarets often topped the statistics for distance covered and high-intensity sprints.

They were, to paraphrase Daft Punk, not better necessarily, but harder, faster and stronger.

So it was telling at Leeds on Sunday, that boss Sean Dyche felt Leeds had more of the "edge and the freedom, but also the running capability, the pressing, getting it forward.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This season we have tried to offer some changes in the way we play, using the ball better, but you can’t take away the hunger and desire.

“They had the edge against us with that desire.”

In Burnley’s time in the Premier League, it has often been that edge and desire which has kept the Clarets afloat, against teams with far bigger budgets and more star-studded squads.

However, while the Clarets' stats are still good, the rest of the league has caught up, and many have gone past them.

Dyche's belief, when he arrived at Burnley in October 2012, was that "pressing is the new passing".

But while his side were adept at stealing the ball high up the pitch and going from there - and still are brave in their pressing - teams that were better with the ball are now as good without it as well.

I asked Dyche recently about the evolution of the league, and he said: "The Premier League in the last few seasons has changed, we know that, but we know we generally hit good numbers.

"We've changed slightly though, a lot of people don't think that, trying to morph slightly, keeping the ball a bit better when we can, being more proactive with the ball, using it better, when we're playing well.

"Still not coming far away from what we believe in, but just adapting it.

"Ball in play I think is a bit lower this year, I think the stats are a bit lower as well, teams adapt differently to that.

"Results as well, when you're having a big season, that can change, so a number of things come into it.

"Generally we have statted up pretty strong, equally the teams up there are.

"The managers that came into the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp, Pep, they quite obviously got their teams working harder...you don't need to stats to see they got their teams pressing more, on the front foot more.

"Pochettino was another, he worked his players incredibly hard, stuff that would have been classed old-fashioned in English culture terms.

"Bielsa is another one, I'm told, who apparently works his players really, really hard, so the change in maybe the market place, the thinking of some of the managers coming into the Premier League, possibly from leagues where there was more tactical play, slower, method-bound, whereas the Premier League can have a mixture - be method-bound, very structured and possession-based, but can be very fast, quick on transition and energetic.

"That is one of the marvels of the Premier League, different styles, variances and aspects, all trying to adapt and achieve your success, be that winning the league, getting into Europe, staying in the division - everyone is working for a different outcome."

Dyche has so far been able to adapt to the nuances of thel league year on year, before the struggles of this season: "We've attempted to...to stay in it to win it, you have to adapt to the different challenges that the Premier League brings.

"I think we've done a good job with the different pillars, physically, technically, tactically, the emotional and mental side, we've done well to keep flexing and flexing as the league changes.

"Not just the stats, styles, media input, everything has changed, so you have to keep adapting.

"There has to be an adaption to what the Premier League is offering."

Can Burnley adapt sufficiently to earn a seventh-successive season at this level?

Do they have to go back to basics, to what they are renowned for?