Government refuses to comment on report ban on betting shirt sponsors dropped

It had been suggested ministers would include the recommendations in a White Paper which will be published in the coming weeks.
There had been concerns the current historical regulations are now out of touch, following the rapid growth and continued expansion of online betting.
A report in The Times said proposals to prohibit gambling companies from shirt sponsorship were set to be rejected, in favour of reaching a voluntary agreement with Premier League clubs, while also keeping the option of legislation in reserve.
A spokesperson for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) said it did not comment on speculation, but added in a statement: “We are undertaking the most comprehensive review of gambling laws in 15 years to ensure they are fit for the digital age.
“We will be publishing a White Paper as part of a review of gambling legislation in the coming weeks.”
Burnley have yet to announce their shirt sponsor for life back in the Championship, after their previous deal with LoveBet was replaced by UK-based betting company Spreadex, who agreed a one-year deal last summer.
Chairman Alan Pace had said last January that he would be reviewing the club’s relationship with the gambling industry: “It’s an issue I’m aware of and have my own personal views on, too. I can promise it will be reviewed as part of the overall commercial strategy for the club.”