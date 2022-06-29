Government refuses to comment on report ban on betting shirt sponsors dropped

It had been suggested ministers would include the recommendations in a White Paper which will be published in the coming weeks.

There had been concerns the current historical regulations are now out of touch, following the rapid growth and continued expansion of online betting.

A report in The Times said proposals to prohibit gambling companies from shirt sponsorship were set to be rejected, in favour of reaching a voluntary agreement with Premier League clubs, while also keeping the option of legislation in reserve.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: A poppy is seen on a Burnley shirt as part of the Remembrance Day commemorations during the Premier League match between Burnley and Brentford at Turf Moor on October 30, 2021 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) said it did not comment on speculation, but added in a statement: “We are undertaking the most comprehensive review of gambling laws in 15 years to ensure they are fit for the digital age.

“We will be publishing a White Paper as part of a review of gambling legislation in the coming weeks.”

Burnley have yet to announce their shirt sponsor for life back in the Championship, after their previous deal with LoveBet was replaced by UK-based betting company Spreadex, who agreed a one-year deal last summer.