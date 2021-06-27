GOSSIP: Liverpool linked with prodigious PSG talent

Kylian Mbappe

The 22-year-old World Cup winner, who has a year left on his deal in Paris, has also been linked with Real Madrid.

Real are also thought to be keen on Leicester City's French centre back Wesley Fofana, 20, with long-time Manchester United target Raphael Varane, 28, possibly allowed to leave for Old Trafford. (Fichajes, via Star Online)

United, meanwhile, are finally closing in on the signature of Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho, who will more than double his wages to £250,000-a-week if he completes a move to Old Trafford. (Star Sunday)

United are also believed to be lining up a move for Rennes' France Under 21 midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 18, who has also been linked with Arsenal, Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Mail on Sunday)

Spurs are battling with Atalanta to sign 22-year-old Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna, who is expected to cost around £15m. (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester City are said to be interested in versatile Chelsea and England full back Reece James, with Pep Guardiola reported to have been impressed by the 21-year-old former Wigan loan man. (The Athletic - subscription required)