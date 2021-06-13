GOSSIP: Former Burnley right back is wanted by Manchester United; Clarets keen on Inter Milan man

Kieran Trippier

The England right back said last summer that he would like to stay at the Metropolitano Stadium to the end of his deal in 2022, and “If I'm at Atleti for another two years that'll take me to 32 and Burnley's the only club that I'd come back to England for.” https://www.burnleyexpress.net/sport/football/international-football/kieran-trippier-exclusive-burnley-only-club-id-come-back-england-2459964However, the lure of Old Trafford could prove too great for the Bury-born Reds fan, although Atletico Madrid are thought to have valued him at £30m, after an opening offer of £10m from Manchester United. (Sunday Mirror)

Trippier’s boss Diego Simeone is also determined to keep him at the La Liga champions for at least another year. (Daily Star Sunday)

United, meanwhile, are hoping to finally secure the signing of 21-year-old England winger Jadon Sancho by including "more success bonuses" after Borussia Dortmund rejected an initial bid last week.

The Bundesliga club want £77.5m plus add-ons that could take the deal to £86m. (Sunday Times, subscription required)

There is also talk of players leaving Old Trafford, with Arsenal believed to have made contact with United over 24-year-old Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek. (90min)

And Reds boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made French striker Anthony Martial, 25, available because of his poor attitude, with Real Madrid linked to the former Monaco man. (Transfer Window Podcast, via Sunday Express)

RB Salzburg's 22-year-old Zambia striker Patson Dakar’s attracting interest from Leicester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs. (Sunday Express)

Tottenham are also rivalling Fiorentina for Stuttgart's 23-year-old Argentine forward Nico Gonzalez, with the Serie A club opening the bidding at around £21.5m. (Sky Italia - in Italian)

Belgium striker Romeu Lukaku - who scored two in his nation’s 3-0 win over Russia in St Petersburg on Saturday - has dampened speculation linking him with a move back to Chelsea this summer, insisting he is happy at Serie A champions Inter Milan. (HLN, via Mail on Sunday)

Another Inter champion could return to England, with Burnley joining Watford in the chase for former England international Ashley Young https://www.burnleyexpress.net/sport/football/burnley-join-chase-for-inter-milans-former-england-international-ashley-young-3270891Burnley could seal a deal for the 35-year-old with the offer of a one-year deal and option of a further 12 months.

Young, also linked with a return to Watford, has been offered a new one-year deal by Inter. (Sunday Mirror)

Wolves' new head coach Bruno Lage has been told that Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 24, and 25-year-old Spain forward Adama Traore are up for sale to try and raise funds to reinvest in the squad. (90min)

Everton are keen on 31-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper Neto from Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Leeds United are speaking to Club Bruges about signing 21-year-old Dutch forward Noa Lang. (Football Insider)