"Goals will come" insists Vincent Kompany after first Burnley defeat

The Clarets had 64% possession, building on over 70% in their first two games, and nine shots to the Hornets’ five, but Tom Cleverley’s finish right on half-time proved the difference.

Burnley now have four points from the opening three games, scoring twice and conceding twice.

And Kompany looked at the game overall: "In the first half they were better than us, we couldn't get going, we didn't concede chances but they were threatening, we put our bodies on the line, blocks, tackles, the basics in football, and you get into the second half and we could feel the tide was turning.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Connor Roberts and Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, look dejected as they applaud their fans after the final whistle of the Sky Bet Championship between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road on August 12, 2022 in Watford, England.

"We were on top, creating chances, and sometimes the difference between inside or outside the post is what this game is all about.”

Kompany feels his side are restricting sides, and creating openings, and added: "You start as a coach with, to win games you've got to create chances, and to not concede, you've got to concede few chances.

"If you look across all three games, Muric has had two saves maybe?

"We have to deal with physicality and Premier League strikers, and that side of it, you see the team performing defensively, which is important, and then with the chances, at the moment they either all come at once, or they don't.

"I think in the second half it looked like something was going to happen, but in the first there was no threat.

"I think that will improve, I think we have goals in the team, you can't say we haven't discussed this before the start of the season, and I like to stay consistent.

"I think we have goals in the team, but I think that will happen from players understanding each other better, rather than an isolated moment, where we are struggling to score.

"It will take time, but we will get there.”

Josh Brownhill, who scored the equaliser against Luton, could have had a hat-trick, forcing a number of saves from Daniel Bachmann, and when he beat the Austrian, he hit the bar, but Kompany said: "Look, I think he's going to get a lot of goals this season, he's threatening and his position could still be better, but that's something he can fix, it's harder to teach him how to hit the back of the net, but his position will come with time and he'll learn to play with the guys around him.