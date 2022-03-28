Gareth Bale hails Burnley keeper Wayne Hennessey ahead of historic achievement

The summer signing, a free transfer from Crystal Palace, will rack up a century of appearances for Wales against the Czech Republic at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday night, joining Bale and Chris Gunter in achieving the feat.

Hennessey, 35, started the 2-1 win over Austria in Cardiff on Thursday night, alongside Burnley teammate Connor Roberts, as Bale scored both goals to take Wales into a World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine.

And he will look to add to his national record 40 clean sheets against the Czechs.

CARDIFF, WALES - MARCH 24: Wayne Hennessey of Wales celebrates after teammate Gareth Bale (not pictured) scored their side's second goal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier knockout round play-off match between Wales and Austria at Cardiff City Stadium on March 24, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Bale said: “What an achievement to get to 100 caps.

"The one thing with Wayne is he probably goes without much recognition.

“But I guess as a keeper if people are not talking about you normally that’s a great thing because you haven’t made mistakes.

“I also think people forget he’s got the all-time clean sheet record as well. What a goalkeeper. I think he’s so underestimated, so underrated.

“He has really been a rock in this team.

“He’s been a massive part of our success from the start till now and I can’t wait to celebrate his 100th cap with him.”

Hennessey is his country’s most-capped goalkeeper, passing the legendary Neville Southall, who earned 92.

The former Wolves man made his debut against New Zealand in 2007, and has played with Bale – who made his debut a year earlier – throughout his 15 years in the squad.

Bale added: “We’ve been great friends since our early days and it’s grown and grown to a kind of a bromance.

“We’re inseparable when we come away to camp.

“It’s been a pleasure to play with him and be a friend of his.

“He’s literally one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. So humble, so down to earth, I’m just proud of him as a friend as well.”