It's the 10th anniversary of Burnley's famous Championship play-off final win over Sheffield United at Wembley.



Tens of thousands of Burnley fans descended on the capital to witness history being made on May 25th, 2009.

Tens of thousands of fans were inside Wembley Stadium to see the Clarets gain promotion to the Premier League

Wade Elliott's 13th minute strike was the difference on the day as the Clarets returned to the top flight for the first time in 33 years.

But did our photographers get a snap of you at the iconic national stadium?

